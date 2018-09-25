25 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: General Elections Before the End of May Next Year, Ramaphosa Hints

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night (SA time) hinted that next year's general elections would take place before the end of May.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a gathering of the Council for Foreign Relations where he was delivering the David Rockefeller memorial lecture to an audience of distinguished business people.

The president said he believed the ANC would get an "easy victory".

Ramaphosa said large numbers of ANC supporters, who had turned their backs on the party, were now returning.

Ramaphosa, who will be attending the 73rd General assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York from Tuesday, had scheduled various appointments with business people.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will be addressing the Bloomberg conference where various top business people will be in attendance.

Ramaphosa will also meet nine heads of state and government leaders for bilateral talks.

Ramaphosa is aiming to bring investments of $100bn to SA in the next five years.

*Netwerk24 reporter Sarel van der Walt is a political journalist accompanying the president by invitation of the Presidency and the department of international relations, to report on events in New York for Media24's publications.

Source: Netwerk24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Talks Trade and Peace in New York

Ladies and Gentlemen, Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.