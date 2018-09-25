South Africa: Government Announces Memorial and Funeral Service Dates for Late Edna Molewa

Government has announced the dates for the official memorial and funeral services of late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

Molewa passed away on Saturday, at the age of 61.

Her official memorial service will take place in Pretoria on Wednesday, government announced on Monday night.

Molewa's official funeral will then take place on Saturday. Both the venues for the memorial and funeral services are still to be confirmed.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on State funerals, led by minister in the Presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had met earlier on Monday to discuss arrangements for the services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared an official funeral for Molewa.

Molewa had distinguished herself in many fields, and had most recently been bestowed with the Officier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur (or Officer in the French Legion of Honour) by the French Government.

The Legion of Honour celebrated Molewa's commitment to South Africa, the struggle for freedom and democracy, women's rights and the fight against climate change.

"Mourners can attend the daily evening prayer services which will be held at the Molewa residence at 19h00. A condolence book has been placed at the Molewa family residence," said the statement.

More condolence books will also be placed at the Union Buildings, department of Environmental Affairs offices in Pretoria and Cape Town, Sefako Makgatho University, Vaal University of Technology, South African National Parks, South African National Biodiversity Institute and South African Weather Service for the members of the public to express their messages of support to the family, according to the statement.

Source: News24