South Africa: Leaked Memo Reveals Thabo Mbeki Foundation's Opposition to ANC Approach to Land

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Former president Thabo Mbeki's foundation has laid out strong views on the land debate in a leaked 30-page pamphlet in which the ANC is lashed for abandoning the party's non-racial principles in its framing of the discussion.

To say that land should be taken from whites and given to blacks amounts to a betrayal of the ANC's identity, argues the document - which also suggests that Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota's concerns about the process are "very legitimate".

When the ANC conference at Nasrec in 2017 adopted the principle of land expropriation without compensation, it was a "radical departure" from party policy that has not been adequately justified.

That is the view from the Foundation of former president Thabo Mbeki, contained in a leaked 30-page document dated September 2018 and titled What Then About Land Expropriation Without Compensation?.

Daily Maverick has established the authenticity of the document, which bears the letterhead of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation but was intended for internal discussion rather than...

