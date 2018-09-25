25 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 100 Years of Mandela - It's Up to All of Us to Build On His Legacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By SA Human Rights Commission

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights cannot by themselves correct the injustices of the past. That is up to the leadership and citizenry of South Africa.

In the wake of the commemoration and celebration of President Nelson Mandela's centenary, the world, and South Africans in particular, have serious questions to ask and in turn answer on the issue of social justice.

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama, delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, and while praising Madiba for the inspiration and leadership he provided, Obama asked serious questions about the nature of leadership as well as the role we all have to play as active citizens.

Obama, who spoke of how Madiba had inspired him in the 1970s, despite being locked away in a small cell on Robben Island, celebrated South Africa's first democratically elected statesman as a beacon of ultimate leadership. In South Africa, 24 years into democracy, Madiba and his legacy face increasing criticism. Not all South Africans hold the view that he led us to total liberation.

Under tough economic conditions, a widening equality gap that has left South Africa as the most unequal society...

South Africa

Ramaphosa Talks Trade and Peace in New York

Ladies and Gentlemen, Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.