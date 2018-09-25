South Africa: 100 Years of Mandela - It's Up to All of Us to Build On His Legacy

analysis

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights cannot by themselves correct the injustices of the past. That is up to the leadership and citizenry of South Africa.

In the wake of the commemoration and celebration of President Nelson Mandela's centenary, the world, and South Africans in particular, have serious questions to ask and in turn answer on the issue of social justice.

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama, delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, and while praising Madiba for the inspiration and leadership he provided, Obama asked serious questions about the nature of leadership as well as the role we all have to play as active citizens.

Obama, who spoke of how Madiba had inspired him in the 1970s, despite being locked away in a small cell on Robben Island, celebrated South Africa's first democratically elected statesman as a beacon of ultimate leadership. In South Africa, 24 years into democracy, Madiba and his legacy face increasing criticism. Not all South Africans hold the view that he led us to total liberation.

Under tough economic conditions, a widening equality gap that has left South Africa as the most unequal society...