Kampala — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 26 candidates for the position of permanent secretaries for different ministries.

A release by the ministry indicates that those shortlisted will sit for competence-based written tests on October 2 and 3.

"The following applicants have been shortlisted for competence-based written tests for the position of permanent secretary at Audit House, Office of the Auditor General, Conference Hall," a notice signed by Dr John Geoffrey Mbabazi, the secretary to PSC, states.

Some of the notable names on the list include Mr Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury, Mr Joseph Oriono Eyatu, commissioner in charge of rural water at the ministry of Water and Environment, Mr Moses Watasa, a commissioner at the ministry of ICT, and Mr Samson Bagonza, an employee of ministry of Works, among others.

It is not clear if the current recruitment takes powers to recruit and appoint the permanent secretaries away from the President.

Nothing is also mentioned on the number of positions to be filled in the current recruitment cycle and the number of permanent secretaries who will be replaced.

For years, President Museveni has been appointing and reshuffling the permanent secretaries across ministries, with the last mass transfers and appointments done in 2016.

Attempts to get clarifications from the PSC were unsuccessful by the time of filing this story.

Dr Mbabazi, the secretary to the commission, could not be reached for comment. Mr John Mitala, the head of Public Service, also failed to respond to our repeated calls.

Mr Geoffrey Okaka, the chief administrative officer of Nebbi District, one of those shortlisted, declined to talk about the matter.

List of candidates

1. Moki Abubakar Muhammad

2 Ocailap Patrick

3 Olaunah Emmanuel Ourum

4 Walugembe Fredrick Edward

5 Olwor Sunday Nicholas

6 Tukwasibwe Justaf Frank

7 Tumusiime Bamugaya Vincent

8 Lamaro Ketty

9 Bagonza Samson

10 Haji Kakande Yunus

11. Eyatu Oriono Joseph

12. Adong Grace Choda

13. Mutabazi Kalo James

14. Kibenge Aggrey David

15 Kaima Godfrey

16. Akileng Simon Peter

17. Atama Gabriel Richard

18. Arach Ojara Margaret

19 Muhindo Eseri Ngene

20. Dombo James Collins

2l. Ngabirano Kahiriita Francis

22 Walala John Genda

23 Okaka Geoffrey

24. Watasa Moses Wambwa

25 Obol David Otori

26. Byamungu Byimaana Elias

