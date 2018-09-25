South Africa: Banyana Banyana to Face Chile in Two International Friendly Matches

Fresh from successfully defending their COSAFA Women's Championship title - and winning it a record five times - the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana will travel to Chile to face the host nation in two international friendly matches.

The first fixture will take place on Saturday, 6 October 2018 at Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar - Chile's fourth largest city.

The second clash will follow three days later on Tuesday, 9 October at Estadio Santa Laura in the capital Santiago.

Kickoff times for both matches are still to be determined.

The fixtures are part of Banyana Banyana's preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for November in Ghana - which will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers to be played in France in June.

"We could not have asked for better preparation for a tournament of the magnitude of AFCON. We have just come out of a successful COSAFA Women's Championship, now we are heading into the unknown that is Chile. It is important to play these top nations so that we maintain the momentum from the COSAFA tournament all the way to the AFCON," said Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis.

"We have said this was a very important year for Banyana Banyana, and the preparations have to be spot on if we want to qualify for the one tournament that has always eluded us - the FIFA World Cup, because in all honestly, we have a very good team that should be able to qualify for major events. Also, for some of the players this is the last chance to play in a World Cup, so we have to make it count this year. Gratitude goes once again to SAFA and our sponsors Sasol for making it all possible."

This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations.

South Africa has already faced some of the top footballing countries including the USA, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, Japan, Brazil and China.

Sponsors of the team, Sasol, have wished the team well for the upcoming tour.

"We are delighted that the team has the opportunity to test themselves against international opposition. After emerging victorious at the Cosafa Women's Championship, this is a great step in their preparations for the 2018 African Women's Championship,"said Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Group Brand Marketing Manager.

"We are proud of coach Desiree, the technical team, the entire support staff and in particular the players who represent South Africa so well. We wish you all of the best for AFCON preparations and everyone at Sasol is right behind you."

The squad assembles for camp on Monday, 1 October and departs the next day for Chile.

They return to South Africa on Thursday, 11 October 2018.

Meanwhile Ellis has announced a squad of 22 players for the two matches.

She has kept the bulk of the squad that has just won the 2018 COSAFA Women's Championship.

Lithuania-based midfielder, Leandra Smeda and Bloemfontein Celtic striker Melinda Kgadiete make a return, as well as Koketso Tlailane and Rachel Sebati (both TUT-PTA).

Also called up after a long absence from the national team is Finland-based striker Ode Fulutudilu.

Players released after the COSAFA Women's Championship are Chuene Morifi, Gabriela Salgado and Thato Letsoso.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY vs CHILE 1 - 11 OCTOBER 2018

NAME AND SURNAME CLUB CLUB LOCATION

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Kaylin SWART Menlo College USA

2. Roxanne BARKER University of Western Cape Cape Town

3. Andile DLAMINI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria

DEFENDERS:

4. Lebogang RAMALEPE MaIndies FC Polokwane

5. Nothando VILAKAZI Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

6. Janine VAN WYK Houston Dash USA

7. Bambanani MBANE Bloemfontein Celtic FC Bloemfontein

8. Regina MOGOLOLA University of Pretoria Pretoria

9. Noko MATLOU Ma-indies FC Polokwane

10. Koketso TLAILANE TUT-PTA Pretoria

MIDFIELDERS:

11. Kgaelebane MOHLAKOANA Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

12. Kholosa BIYANA University of KZN Durban

13.Refiloe JANE Canberra United Australia

14.Nompumelelo NYANDENI JVW FC Johannesburg

15. Linda MOTLHALO Houston Dash USA

16. Leandra SMEDA Gintra Universitetas Lithuania

17. Rachel SEBATI TUT-PTA Pretoria

FORWARDS:

18.Jermaine SEOPOSENWE JVW FC Johannesburg

19. Khanya XESI University of Western Cape Cape Town

20. Melinda KGADIETE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

21. Thembi KGATLANA Houston Dash USA

22. Ode FULUTUDILU Oulu Nice Soccer (ONS) Finland

