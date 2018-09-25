South Africa: Ramaphosa Leads High-Powered Delegation to the UN - to Sell SA

Photo: GCIS

President Ramaphosa addressing the Council on Foreign Relations meeting, at the Council offices in New York. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher dedicated to being a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries.

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a large government mission to sell his reforms and the country to the world at the United Nations this week.

New York: Ramaphosa and 10 Cabinet ministers will rub shoulders with fellow world leaders - including US President Donald Trump - and meet potential investors and important opinion makers as he attends the high-level debate of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

It will be his first visit to the US as president. He is clearly expecting lots of hard questions on his controversial land reform plans from fellow world leaders, investors, foreign policy analysts and journalists. His office said on Sunday Ramaphosa "will outline South Africa's domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities.

These include the country's land reform programme aimed at fostering greater stability, inclusiveness and transformation within the South African economy".

He and his ministers arrived here on Sunday for a tight schedule of meetings over the next few days.

One of those was supposed to be the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa who was due to address the One Planet climate change...