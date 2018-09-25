Kampala — Mr Xavier Ejoyi last week formally began his tenure as the new ActionAid Uganda country director, replacing the long serving Authur Larok, who was recently transferred to Kenya.

"I am aware of the struggles this organisation is advancing in standing against inequality, poverty, injustices and empowering communities to change this situation for better," said Mr Ejoyi on September 17.

"In Uganda today, it takes a bold but committed person to work in such an environment and I am grateful to you staff for taking on this mantle in all your different capacities," he added.

Mr Ejoyi said he does not need any different level of preparation to perform his tasks.

"There is really no special preparation I need to put in place to perform my duty. This is an organisation that looks at accountability with keen interest and, therefore, my duty is to make sure that we are accountable to Ugandans, to the regulatory authorities and to the partners we work with. I want Ugandans to know that we shall stand with them to see that poverty and injustice is defeated," he said.

Clash with government

ActionAid Uganda is a non-governmental organisation that works directly with citizens and civil society groups to eradicate poverty.

Mr Ejoyi's appointment comes at a time when in September last year, police raided ActionAid offices in Kansanga, a Kampala suburb, and took all the electronic gadgets, froze the bank accounts and eventually closed the offices in October.

The police had accused the organisation of bankrolling youth groups opposed to the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution to demonstrate in the city.

His biggest challenge will be working with the government that views ActionAid with suspicion and has already suffered the ruthlessness of the regime.

At the time of closure of its office last year, the then country director, Mr Larok, said: "It seems that the Ugandan authorities are willing to sacrifice the needs and rights of its own citizens in order to maintain their grip on power. We must be allowed to continue to assist people living in poverty and facing marginalisation. We cannot allow harm to come to ordinary people."

Mr Ejoyi, 43, has more than 17 years of development work experience at both national and international levels. His expertise are in peace building, democratic governance, human rights and civilian control of armed forces.

Until his appointment as the ActionAid country director, he was the senior conflict specialist and development objective coordinator within the democracy, human rights and governance office of USaid.

Prior to that, he worked as a researcher and training coordinator with the Institute for Security Studies.

He also worked with the Human Rights and Good Governance Office of the Danish Agency for International Development where he led support to the Juba peace process between the government and the LRA rebels including supporting a sensitive implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Mr Ejoyi also led the policy research and advocacy on education and protection of children in armed conflict in northern Uganda while working with the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

EJOYI'S CAREER IN BRIEF

Education. Mr Ejoyi, 43, who holds a Master's Degree in Peace and Reconciliation Studies from Coventry University, UK, and a Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University, Kampala.

Career start. He started his career as a teacher at Christ School, Bundibugyo, where he provided psychosocial support to children affected by the armed conflict in Rwenzori sub-region.