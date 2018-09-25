25 September 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Securityman Gets 3 Years for Demolishing Property

A Ho circuit court has sentenced a 46-year-old securityman to three years imprisonment in hard labour for demolishing property worth GH¢3,500.00.

The court presided over by Madam Pricilla Dikro charged James Yao Adzormani, with stealing, causing unlawful damage and threat of death.

Prosecuting, Corporal (Cpl) Priscilla Sowah told the court that the complainant, Elorm Sidza, asked the convict to spray a plot of land on which she had a single room building below lintel level, and 900 cement blocks.

The court heard that on February 11, 2018, the complainant visited the site and found that her building had been pulled down and the 900 blocks valued at GH¢ 900.00 taken away.

Cpl Sowah said investigations by the complainant indicated that the convict was the culprit, and complainant reported the case to the police.

Prosecution told the court that on February 11 and 16, 2018, the convict went to the house of the complainant with cutlass and threatened to kill her, but with the assistance of some tenants, the convict was arrested and handed over to the police.

Cpl Sowah said during investigations, the convict admitted the offences and was arraigned before court.

The court also ordered the convict to pay GH¢4,500.00 to the complainant. - GNA

