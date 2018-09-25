25 September 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tanzania: 'More Bodies Trapped Inside Capsized Ferry in Tanzania'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said yesterday more bodies could be trapped inside the ferry that capsized in Lake Victoria on Thursday, killing at least 226 people.

"Work to pull the ill-fated ferry out of the lake started yesterday (Sunday) and one more body of a child has been recovered this morning (Monday morning)," said Majaliwa in his public address to the nation broadcast live on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.

"We suspect there might be more bodies trapped inside the ferry," Majaliwa said, adding that the operation to recover the bodies will continue until the ferry is pulled out of the waters of one of Africa's largest great lakes.

The announcement by the prime minister on the recovery of the body of the child brought to 226 the total number of deaths from the ferry tragedy.

Majaliwa said President John Magufuli has directed relevant authorities to immediately announce tenders for the assembly of a new 50-tonne ferry with the capacity to ferry more than 200 people.

He said the government has formed a seven-member investigative team of experts led by former army general George Waitara to establish what caused the sinking of the ferry.

"I have directed the team to come up with a full report in one month's time," said Majaliwa.

Following the ferry accident, President Magufuli on Sunday dissolved the board of directors of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA), which is mandated to provide efficient and effective electrical, mechanical and electronic services, and reliable and safe ferry transport services.

A terse statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam said President Magufuli dissolved the TEMESA board of directors chaired by retired army Brig. Gen. Mabula Mashauri to pave way for investigations.

At the same time, Magufuli yesterday revoked the appointment of the chairman of the Board of Directors of the country's transport regulator, Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA), John Ndunguru.

The president also dissolved the SUMATRA board of directors following the ferry accident and several other accidents across the country that have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and caused loss of property.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) on Sunday began the arduous task of pulling out the ferry from Lake Victoria. - Xinhua

Tanzania

Zari's One Word Reply to Diamond Platnumz's Message On Her Birthday

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz on Saturday wished his baby mama Zari Hassan a happy birthday. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.