25 September 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Pregnant Woman Found Dead At Shama Bentsir

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Adzeo Boye

A pregnant woman, Nyame Ye, 28, was found dead at Shama Bentsir, in the Central Region.

The deceased, who according to sources was expected to go for caesarian section at Effia Nkwsnta Regional Hospital on Monday, was allegedly clubbed to death by an unknown assassin.

The body has been conveyed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, and suspect, Ato Kwamina, has been grabbed and detained at the Shama police station for investigations.

The Shama community has been thrown into a state of shock, and when the Ghanaian Times visited the area, a crowd had gathered discussing the tragedy.

Confirming the story to the Ghanaian Times, the Assembly member for Shama Bentsir, Mr. Emmanuel Ackon, said he received reports at about 5p.m on Sunday that a woman has been killed and dumped at Shama junction.

He said that relatives of the woman and neighbours identified the body as that of Nyame Ye, adding that she was lying in a pool of blood and there were physical signs that he might have been hit with an object.

Mr. Ackon said that the police had begun investigations into the case.

Ghana

Traders Protest Closure of Businesses in Ghana

The National Association of Nigerian Traders has protested at the ECOWAS Secretariat and the Ghanaian High Commission… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.