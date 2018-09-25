Ghana: Pregnant Woman Found Dead At Shama Bentsir

A pregnant woman, Nyame Ye, 28, was found dead at Shama Bentsir, in the Central Region.

The deceased, who according to sources was expected to go for caesarian section at Effia Nkwsnta Regional Hospital on Monday, was allegedly clubbed to death by an unknown assassin.

The body has been conveyed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, and suspect, Ato Kwamina, has been grabbed and detained at the Shama police station for investigations.

The Shama community has been thrown into a state of shock, and when the Ghanaian Times visited the area, a crowd had gathered discussing the tragedy.

Confirming the story to the Ghanaian Times, the Assembly member for Shama Bentsir, Mr. Emmanuel Ackon, said he received reports at about 5p.m on Sunday that a woman has been killed and dumped at Shama junction.

He said that relatives of the woman and neighbours identified the body as that of Nyame Ye, adding that she was lying in a pool of blood and there were physical signs that he might have been hit with an object.

Mr. Ackon said that the police had begun investigations into the case.