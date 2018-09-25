25 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Traders Protest Closure of Businesses in Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abbas Jimoh & Abdullateef Salau

The National Association of Nigerian Traders has protested at the ECOWAS Secretariat and the Ghanaian High Commission Abuja, over alleged discriminative closure of businesses belonging to Nigerians in Ghana.

The protest which started early morning yesterday, paralyzed activities at the Asokoro area of the capital city as the protesters marched through the streets.

The protesters, mostly women bear placards with various inscriptions such as 'We need ECOWAS intervention', 'Ghana re-open Nigeria's shops now', 'ECOWAS, the situation in Ghana is totally unacceptable', and 'Ghana wants AFCTA secretariat but clamps on African traders' among others.

The President the association, Ken Ukaoha, said the association is protesting the alleged victimisation of Nigerian businessmen in Ghana.

The association gave ECOWAS Commission a one week ultimatum to intervene and resolve the matter, saying if nothing was done, the association would deploy all its members to occupy the ECOWAS Secretariat complex and conduct their businesses there.

At the Ghanaian High Commission, the Consular Officer, Mr. Eric Duodu, who received the protesters, commended them for their peaceful conducts.

He promised to relate their demands to the Ghanaian Government to see how best the issue could be addressed.

Nigeria

Minimum Wage - Nationwide Strike to Start Thursday, TUC Insists

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday insisted the organised labour would commence strike from the early hours of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.