Nigeria: Traders Protest Closure of Businesses in Ghana

The National Association of Nigerian Traders has protested at the ECOWAS Secretariat and the Ghanaian High Commission Abuja, over alleged discriminative closure of businesses belonging to Nigerians in Ghana.

The protest which started early morning yesterday, paralyzed activities at the Asokoro area of the capital city as the protesters marched through the streets.

The protesters, mostly women bear placards with various inscriptions such as 'We need ECOWAS intervention', 'Ghana re-open Nigeria's shops now', 'ECOWAS, the situation in Ghana is totally unacceptable', and 'Ghana wants AFCTA secretariat but clamps on African traders' among others.

The President the association, Ken Ukaoha, said the association is protesting the alleged victimisation of Nigerian businessmen in Ghana.

The association gave ECOWAS Commission a one week ultimatum to intervene and resolve the matter, saying if nothing was done, the association would deploy all its members to occupy the ECOWAS Secretariat complex and conduct their businesses there.

At the Ghanaian High Commission, the Consular Officer, Mr. Eric Duodu, who received the protesters, commended them for their peaceful conducts.

He promised to relate their demands to the Ghanaian Government to see how best the issue could be addressed.