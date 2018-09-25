24 September 2018

Kenya: Fears As Section of New Sh5.2 Billion Road Launched By Uhuru Caves in

By Winnie Atieno

A section of the newly constructed Sh5.2 billion Port Reitz - Moi International Airport access road caved in on Sunday, sparking fears among residents.

The road provides a key link to the newly constructed second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the road's construction on January 9, 2016. At the time, he said that when completed the road will increase investment and trade opportunities in the East and Central Africa region.

The project was jointly funded by the British Government through TradeMark East Africa and the Government of Kenya.

The British Government funded the construction at Sh2.7 billion, while Kenya will paid Sh2.5 billion for the compensation of land owners.

Tens of Mombasa West residents on Sunday rushed to the scene of the caved road to take pictures and videos. They demanded answers from the Chinese contractors.

Some took to social media to post the pictures and videos of the caved in section, blaming it on poor workmanship.

ROAD IS SINKING

"The road is slowly sinking and drivers should exercise caution," Watene Kioko said on Facebook.

Mombasa county Transport and Public Works Executive Tawfiq Balala said the affected section lies within the island-bound service road near a footbridge.

"Reconfiguration of the traffic flow has been instituted to allow for reinstatement of the affected section. It appears like an old well. It seems the filling of the well was not done properly during construction of the road hence settlement of material," Mr Balala said.

The executive said arrangements are underway to reinstate the section.

"The contractor, China Wu Yi is already on site to fix it. The failed section is being exposed to establish the depth and lateral extent of the damage," he added.

Nation found contractors at the site repairing the damaged area.

