25 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fuel Tax Rebellion - Kenyans' Donations to Activist Omtata Now At 370k

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Evans Habil/Nairobi News
Activist Okiya Omtatah at Milimani Law Court.
By Evelyne Musambi

Donations to activist Okiya Omtata has reached Sh370,000 as generous Kenyans lend him a hand to pursue public interest litigations.

Mr Omtata started receiving donations last Friday after Kenyans online started a campaign to thank him for his lawsuits challenging government decisions.

The activist has already filed a case challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's new tax imposed on petroleum products.

In the petition, Mr Omtatah says the tax, which came into effect on September 1, is irregular and unlawful. He argues that implementation of the tax is contrary to Article 47 of the constitution and has impacted negatively on costs of essential goods and commodities.

The activist told Nairobi News that he has no plans of utilising the money donated for now until further consultations. He added that every cent spent from the donations will be accounted for.

LOCK IT ON M-SHWARI

"I was not part of the people who made the appeal and so I can't take it as personal money. I will lock it on M-Shwari and await consultations and ensure I utilize it in an accountable manner," Omtata told Nairobi News.

The donations to Mr Omtatah started after a Facebook user appealed to every 'working' Kenyan to send a Sh10 donation to the activist.

The user explained that the donation would be as a form of kurudisha mkono and for 'photocopy and bus fare'.

"Every working Kenyan should M-Peas Omtata Sh10 for photocopy bus fare na lunch. It should total Sh240 million," wrote Kaka Baba.

The donations are being sent via M-Pesa to 0722 684777.

More on This

Ruto Defends Finance Law, Says Taxes Needed for Development

Kenyans must pay more taxes for the government to have money for development projects, Deputy President (DP) William… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.