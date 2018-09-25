21 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South African Government Sends Condolence Message to Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Government has sent a message of condolences to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania following a boat accident that has claimed the lives of a large number of victims. The accident is reported to have occurred in Lake Victoria on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

The message expresses the sadness of the South African people on learning of this tragedy, adding that the thoughts of South Africans were with the sisterly people of Tanzania, in particular the families of the deceased.

South Africa and Tanzania enjoy excellent bilateral relations which date back to the days of the liberation struggle and were formalised by the two Governments in 1994.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Ramaphosa Talks Trade and Peace in New York

Ladies and Gentlemen, Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.