South African Government Sends Condolence Message to Tanzania

The South African Government has sent a message of condolences to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania following a boat accident that has claimed the lives of a large number of victims. The accident is reported to have occurred in Lake Victoria on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

The message expresses the sadness of the South African people on learning of this tragedy, adding that the thoughts of South Africans were with the sisterly people of Tanzania, in particular the families of the deceased.

South Africa and Tanzania enjoy excellent bilateral relations which date back to the days of the liberation struggle and were formalised by the two Governments in 1994.

