South Africa: Dolphins, Titans to Kick Off New Domestic Season

The new 4-Day Franchise Series season is back from Wednesday as the curtain officially lifts on the 2018/19 campaign in South Africa when the Titans host the Dolphins in Centurion.

The term is starting slightly earlier for the two sides due to the hosts' having a new international commitment in the form of the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy that takes place next month.

Before that, though, the champions will be hoping to lay down an early marker when they welcome the Durbanites to SuperSport Park.

Mark Boucher's side were narrow winners of the first-class competition last season when they edged out the Warriors by just over one-and-a-half points. It was their second title in three seasons as they continued their dominance in the longest format over the past few years.

The home side have bolstered their squad this season with the return of Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn from the Knights, while Tshepo Moreki has signed from the Cape Cobras.

Both are in the squad for the opening game and Boucher is excited by the value they will add.

"Theunis is a very good player and a very dominant batsman," he said.

"We saw an opening in our batting line-up and believe Theunis can definitely strengthen our batting unit.

"Tshepo is a promising talent. I was really impressed with the way he bowled against us in Paarl (last season). I love his attitude on the field, he's fit and is hungry to play, so I am looking forward to see what he can bring with the ball."

Following their game this week, the Titans then depart for the United Arab Emirates and will only return to red-ball cricket again on October 12.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will be hoping for a bit more luck with the weather this season. They showed plenty of promise in 2017/18, but eventually ended the campaign in a disappointing fifth position, although the season overall was a successful one after they won a share of the 50-over title.

First-class success, though, remains elusive and the KwaZulu-Natal side are yet to win the four-day title outright in the franchise era.

Assistant coach Imraan Khan is hoping for a good start on the Highveld.

"We had a good season last campaign, but we feel that a lot of our improvement needs to come in red ball cricket," he said.

"Our 4-day campaign was the most disappointing tournament for us and we want to hit the ground running at the start of this season."

National star Keshav Maharaj has been released from South Africa duty and will lead what on paper looks a young and inexperienced visiting team.

Titans squad

Farhaan Behardien (captain), Andrea Agathangelou, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Eldred Hawken, Tshepo Moreki, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Chris Morris, Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg

Dolphins squad

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Cody Chetty, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jason Oakes, Grant Roelofsen, Calvin Savage, Robert Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Lwandiswa Zuma

