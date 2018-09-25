25 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman in Court for Infecting Neighbour's Baby With HIV

By Mercy Koskey

A woman was on Tuesday charged in a Nakuru court with deliberately transmitting HIV to a nine-months-old baby belonging to her neighbour.

Susan Njeri, 27, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Joe Omido, was accused of breastfeeding the infant when she knew was HIV positive.

The charge sheet said Ms Njeri knowingly and wilfully breastfeed the infant and knew her action was likely to infect the baby with HIV.

Ms Njeri is accused of committing the offense on September 18 at in Njoro sub- county.

According to the prosecution the child's mother had left the infant in the care of Ms Njeri, who is her neighbour and left for work.

But the complainant was not aware that Ms Njeri was carrying the HIV virus.

During the course of the day, the baby started crying and efforts by Ms Njeri to calm the baby were fruitless. She resorted to breastfeed the baby.

She was caught by neighbours who reported the matter to the police. She was arrested and taken to Njoro Police Station.

