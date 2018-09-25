25 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: As SABC Board Is Set to Present Detailed Turnaround Plan to Parliament, Minister Mokonyane Is Not Helping

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is seen during a media briefing on November 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Moeletsi Mabe

With a general election looming, it is imperative that the public broadcaster fulfill an extensive mandate and claw back its integrity and independence free from political interference in the post-Jacob Zuma/Hlaudi Motsoeneng era. The SABC is set on Tuesday to present to Parliament a detailed plan to save the public broadcaster while some in the governing party, including Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane, appear to be working against the board. The battle for the soul of the public broadcaster has begun.

A few years ago at the height of Hurricane Hlaudi's rule by whim of the public broadcaster, an industry insider, in an ungenerous moment of extreme pique, suggested that the only way the SABC could be fixed was to "blow it up".

With enough time, free rein and the blessing of former communications minister Faith Muthambi and various others higher up the political food chain, Hlaudi Motsoeneng metaphorically did just that - destroyed the SABC.

The deep fiscal hole that the public broadcaster now finds itself in is, in...

South Africa

Land Expropriation - Mbeki Slams ANC for Deviating From Non-Racialism

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out at the ANC, saying its new policy to expropriate land without compensation… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.