South Africa: As SABC Board Is Set to Present Detailed Turnaround Plan to Parliament, Minister Mokonyane Is Not Helping

analysis

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is seen during a media briefing on November 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Moeletsi Mabe

With a general election looming, it is imperative that the public broadcaster fulfill an extensive mandate and claw back its integrity and independence free from political interference in the post-Jacob Zuma/Hlaudi Motsoeneng era. The SABC is set on Tuesday to present to Parliament a detailed plan to save the public broadcaster while some in the governing party, including Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane, appear to be working against the board. The battle for the soul of the public broadcaster has begun.

A few years ago at the height of Hurricane Hlaudi's rule by whim of the public broadcaster, an industry insider, in an ungenerous moment of extreme pique, suggested that the only way the SABC could be fixed was to "blow it up".

With enough time, free rein and the blessing of former communications minister Faith Muthambi and various others higher up the political food chain, Hlaudi Motsoeneng metaphorically did just that - destroyed the SABC.

The deep fiscal hole that the public broadcaster now finds itself in is, in...