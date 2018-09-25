South Africa: Gauteng Arts and Culture Hosts Gauteng Carnival On Heritage Day, 24 Sept

press release

According to the Revised 1996 White Paper on Arts, Culture and Heritage, "Heritage is defined as the sum total of tangible and intangible wildlife and scenic natural parks, biological and geological, paleontological formations sacred sites and sites of scientific and historical importance and event of historical conflict, national monuments, statues, historic buildings, underwater wrecks, architecture and cities works of art, literature and music, oral traditions, ceremonies, rituals, performances, museum collections and their documentation which provides the basis for a shared culture and creativity in the arts".

The Gauteng Carnival happening on Heritage Day 24, September 2018, seeks to bring together the joyous, conscious and diverse people of our nation to celebrate their origins, traditions and rich tangible and intangible heritage of our country and province.

More than 30 000 people from across the landscape of Gauteng and countries including Zimbabwe, China and Argentina will descend on Tshwane for a 6km colourful and flamboyant dance procession from the National Heritage Monument at Fountains Valley to the Union Buildings.

The Monument in Tshwane, is the site of over 80 statuettes of struggle stalwarts, kings, chiefs and friends of South Africa, unveiled in 2015 by the Minister of Arts and Culture. It is meant to reflect the struggle for liberation dating back into the 1600s.

The proposed theme for this year is "The Year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: advancing transformation of South Africa's heritage landscape".

This is borne from the belief that the transformation of our heritage spaces can help promote social cohesion and redresses the injustices of the past. These heritage spaces include the land, mountains, animals, the sea, minerals, the people, cultures, traditions, songs, dance, colours and more.

As South Africa endeavors to be a country whose people share common ideals to make it a great, peaceful, prosperous winning nation, the occasion present itself as a good platform towards achieving these and building a socially cohesiveness community of South Africa.

These ideals are carried through in the words of Nelson Mandela whose centenary we are celebrating when he said during the Rivonia Trial "I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities."

Focus for the upcoming Carnival will be on displaying South African heritage through clothing, float designs, dance and music. Over 3000 personnel including choreographers, seamstresses, crafters and more have been involved in preparations thereof as part of skills development and job creation for the arts.

The public is invited to catch the Carnival Parade from Fountains valley via Burgers Park to the Union Buildings for more entertainment including Premier David Makhura's address.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation