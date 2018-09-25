25 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi - 'There Are No Permanent Friends or Enemies'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi had a bitter fallout with her former colleague Zwelinzima Vavi back then, but while he departed from the labour federation to form his own, she rose to become its president. Navigating the alliance politics that caused many of her predecessors to fall might prove to be tough.

Moments after her rise to the presidency of Cosatu was announced at its conference on Thursday, Zingiswa Losi was carried to the stage and female delegates danced around her, singing a variation on the women's struggle song: "Wathinta Losi, wathint' imbokodo" (When you strike Losi, you strike a rock).

Losi herself beamed with emotion, clasping her hands together, nodding with a look of gratitude. She was the only nominee for the position, and there was no contestation for the other five positions either.

She was backed by education, health and allied workers' union, Nehawu, one of Cosatu's biggest, and other influential...

South Africa

Land Expropriation - Mbeki Slams ANC for Deviating From Non-Racialism

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out at the ANC, saying its new policy to expropriate land without compensation… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.