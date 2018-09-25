South Africa: KZN, Cape Town Bracing for Transport Troubles

KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town residents are expected to experience transport troubles on Tuesday morning.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has indefinitely suspended all its operations in KZN following last Friday's torching of its cars and vandalism of its property in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Thousands of train commuters are expected to be left stranded as there will be no trains in the entire province on Tuesday, Prasa KZN spokesperson Zama Nomnganga confirmed to News24 on Monday night.

Total Shutdown

Working class communities across Cape Town meanwhile are expected to take to the streets on Tuesday morning as part of a movement called the Western Cape Total Shutdown.

They will be protesting against poverty, crime and unemployment.

Organiser Gatto Wanza said residents would gather and protest on streets leading to highways between 05:00 and 10:00.

Residents and trade union members are expected to hold protests in: Bellville, Bishop Lavis, Bonteheuwel, Langa, Steenberg, Manenberg, Nyanga, Hanover Park, Flamingo, Freedom Square, Samora Machel, Phillipi, Mitchell's Plain, Khayelitsha, Kensington, Factreton, Heideveld, Delft, Kraaifontein, Ottery and Ruyterwacht.

Wanza said they did not yet have a sense of the expected turnout. The roads expected to be affected will feed into the N2, M5 and M7 traffic.

"Since the fall of Apartheid nothing has changed much for our working class communities. Our people continue to live in abject poverty, are facing unprecedented levels of unemployment and violence, cannot afford food and basic necessities such as water, electricity and transport and added to this we live in overcrowded communities because of a lack of decent housing," the organisers said in a statement.

It was their aim to continuously work on drawing in all urban, peri-urban and rural working class communities to participate to be part of the movement and the fight for the poor and marginalised.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said their office was aware of the planned strike action.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith told News24 on Monday that the planned action was a public order issue and would be handled by the police.

Any blocking of roads would not be allowed and would be treated as illegal, he said.

