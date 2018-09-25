South Africa: The Presidency On Outcomes of Human Resource Development Council Meeting

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza and Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of South Africa today, 21 September 2018, visited Rustenburg in the Bojanala District of the North West Province, where he convened the 21st Meeting of the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa as part of the drive to build human capital for the country.

The visit by Deputy President Mabuza was preceded by the launch of the North West Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), consisting of representatives from government, organised labour, business, academia and civil society. The Provincial HRD Council initiatives are setup to cascade to provincial level the implementation of the Human Resource Development Strategy for South Africa in line with the National Development Plan 2030.

The HRDC meeting chaired by the Deputy President noted progress achieved thus far by the North West Provincial Government in cultivating the requisite skills in areas such as science and technology, engineering and the development of artisans to address the economic needs of the province.

Moving forward, the Office of the Premier will be responsible for the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Provincial Human Resource Development Strategy. The Office will also ensure that there is adequate alignment and coordination of Provincial Plans and the overall Human Resource Development Strategy for South Africa.

In this regard, Deputy President Mabuza thanked all members of the newly appointed North West HRDC for availing themselves and contributing their skills and knowledge towards building the necessary human capital for our country in general and the province in particular.

The HRDC meeting further received an update on Student Funding in institutions of higher learning and plans to support academically capable poor and working class students to access higher education.

As part of his visit to the ORBIT TVET College, the Deputy President had an opportunity to tour various workstations which showcase innovation, partnerships, entrepreneurship and transfer of skills to learners such as the SEDA Platinum incubator, the jewellery design and manufacturing workshop, the entrepreneurial centre amongst others.

The Deputy President has undertaken to visit other provinces from time to time in order to assess their functionality and to promote among provinces, the cross sharing of best practice models for human resource development.

Deputy President Mabuza was supported by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Ms Naledi Pandor, Minister of Basic Education, Ms Angie Motshekga, Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Labour, iNkosi Phathekile Holomisa, the Premier of the North West Province, Prof. Job Mokgoro and the Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, Mr Phumulo Masualle and senior government officials.

Issued by: The Presidency