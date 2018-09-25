21 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Malusi Gigaba Commits to Addressing Challenges Facing LGBTI Community

press release

Today the Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, met with the Access Chapter 2, a human rights organisation working with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) community to discuss matters of concern around services rendered by the Department Home Affairs of particular significance to the sector.

Issues discussed include, among others: the Civil Union Amendment Bill; refugee and asylum issues; challenges experienced by transgender persons with respect to birth registration, civil registration and identity documents; as well as collaborative efforts on awareness campaigns and effective function of the task team.

In 2016, Minister Gigaba established a DHA/LGBTI Task Team with key deliverables adopted as part of the Terms of Reference. These included: the review of relevant legislation to address identified gaps; clarifying requirements for registration of same sex marriages; ensuring uniform application of Standards of Practice at all offices; and improving sensitivity training and awareness-creation among staff.

The Minister has committed to revitalising the task team with a view to fostering closer working relations with the LGBTI sector. From the Department's side, key participating units include Communication, Civic Services, Immigration Services as well as Human Resources.

Minister Gigaba welcomed the cordial discussions. "As government we cannot refuse service to persons on the basis of gender and religion. We are going to engage with stakeholders including the religious sectors to find solution to these matters. This engagement provides a platform for government to be more vocal on LGBTI issues," he explained.

Minister Gigaba added: "Our aim should not just be to comply with the law, but to promote an ethos of diversity and inclusion consistent with the Constitution and our national values."

Executive Director of Access Chapter 2 Steve Letsike said: "It is crucial for Government to improve their services to everyone, we welcome this engagement to focus on accountability and better service to the LGBTI people in South Africa. With the many cases LGBTI organisations have, we hope they will be resolved quickly. The revitalisation of the DHA task team will be good for a better coordinated efforts with other LGBTI organisations and stakeholders. AC2 remains committed partner with government and to further serve the LGBTI people and will continue to raise the challenges experienced by communities at services points".

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs

