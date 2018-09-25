25 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Commuters Need a Reliable Train Service and Shouldn't Suffer for Prasa's Failings

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Matthew Hirsch and Zukie Vuka

Prasa and the disastrous Metrorail service illustrate clearly the devastating effects that State Capture and corruption have on people.

Working class commuters, many of whom spend nearly half of their income on transport, are suffering the greatest toll. Rail transport should be the most affordable and accessible public transport option, but in its current state of crisis, many have been forced to abandon it.

#UniteBehind, through the #FixOurTrains campaign, has emphasised this crisis throughout the campaign that is now more than a year old. It is estimated that at least R24-billion has been stolen from Prasa in the last decade including for trains that didn't fit our tracks, and access-control gates that don't work. Leaked treasury reports and our subsequent #PrasaLeaks report document much of this. Despite this, no one has been charged. Despite being promised, it seems certain parliamen's Portfolio Committee on...

South Africa

Land Expropriation - Mbeki Slams ANC for Deviating From Non-Racialism

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out at the ANC, saying its new policy to expropriate land without compensation… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.