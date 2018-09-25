South Africa: Commuters Need a Reliable Train Service and Shouldn't Suffer for Prasa's Failings

analysis

Prasa and the disastrous Metrorail service illustrate clearly the devastating effects that State Capture and corruption have on people.

Working class commuters, many of whom spend nearly half of their income on transport, are suffering the greatest toll. Rail transport should be the most affordable and accessible public transport option, but in its current state of crisis, many have been forced to abandon it.

#UniteBehind, through the #FixOurTrains campaign, has emphasised this crisis throughout the campaign that is now more than a year old. It is estimated that at least R24-billion has been stolen from Prasa in the last decade including for trains that didn't fit our tracks, and access-control gates that don't work. Leaked treasury reports and our subsequent #PrasaLeaks report document much of this. Despite this, no one has been charged. Despite being promised, it seems certain parliamen's Portfolio Committee on...