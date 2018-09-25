South Africa: Public Service Commission Hosts Roundtable Discussion On Professionalisation of Public Service, 25 Sept

press release

Roundtable on the professionalisation of the Public Service in South Africa

In its effort to build a career-oriented, capable and professional Public Service, the Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a Roundtable discussion on the Professionalisation of the Public Service, on Tuesday 25 September at UNISA.

The purpose of the Roundtable discussion is to assess the progress made with the Professionalisation of the Public Service since the adoption of the National Development Plan (NDP), and to propose concrete initiatives that can be undertaken to deepen and consolidate the Professionalisation of the Public Service.

The Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration, Chana Pilane-Majake will deliver a keynote address under the topic: Professionalisation of the South African Public Service.

Issued by: Public Service Commission