21 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Public Service Commission Hosts Roundtable Discussion On Professionalisation of Public Service, 25 Sept

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Roundtable on the professionalisation of the Public Service in South Africa

In its effort to build a career-oriented, capable and professional Public Service, the Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a Roundtable discussion on the Professionalisation of the Public Service, on Tuesday 25 September at UNISA.

The purpose of the Roundtable discussion is to assess the progress made with the Professionalisation of the Public Service since the adoption of the National Development Plan (NDP), and to propose concrete initiatives that can be undertaken to deepen and consolidate the Professionalisation of the Public Service.

The Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration, Chana Pilane-Majake will deliver a keynote address under the topic: Professionalisation of the South African Public Service.

Issued by: Public Service Commission

South Africa

Land Expropriation - Mbeki Slams ANC for Deviating From Non-Racialism

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out at the ANC, saying its new policy to expropriate land without compensation… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.