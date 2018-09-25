21 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Crash Investigators Start Probing Limpopo Bus Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

An accident reconstruction team has started investigations to determine the cause of a bus crash that took place outside Polokwane this morning (Friday, September 21).

Investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation have joined the team led by South African Police Service and preliminary indications from the team is that human error was the main cause crash. However, this will be further investigated by experts from the South African Police and the RTMC.

It has however been confirmed that nine people (four males and five females) died when the passenger bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg failed to negotiate a bend causing the bus to overturn. About 50 other passengers were transported to hospital with various degrees of injuries.

This is the second long-distance passenger bus crash to take place on the N1 in Limpopo in one week. Twenty people have died in both collisions.

The RTMC has been involved in investigating eight major fatal crashes involving busses so far this year. Busses contribute about one percent of the total number of fatal crashes caused by all modes of road transport in the country. Last year (2017) there were 161 fatal crashes involving busses which was a slight decrease compared to 202 fatal bus crashes recorded in 2016.

However more needs to be done to curb the spate of bus crashes in the country as one incident claims more lives compared to other modes of road transport.

The RTMC sends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured. The Corporation commits itself that it will work with other authorities to investigate the exact cause of this crash so as to bring closure to all affected.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation

South Africa

Land Expropriation - Mbeki Slams ANC for Deviating From Non-Racialism

Former president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out at the ANC, saying its new policy to expropriate land without compensation… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.