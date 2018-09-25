South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Urges Caution On Roads Following Bus Disaster

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on road users to exercise caution and courtesy as they travel across the country for the Heritage Day weekend.

President Ramaphosa's call follows an incident on the N1 in Limpopo Province early today, 21 September 2018, in which 11people died when the bus in which they were travelling overturned.

The President has expressed his sadness at this incident and extended his best wishes to the families of the persons who died in the accident. He also wishes survivors a speedy recovery.

"Heritage Day and our leisure time around it should be an occasion for celebration and for enjoyment; it should not be a time of disaster and mourning," said the President.

"I call on all road users - including pedestrians - to be cautious and courteous on our roads.

"Anyone who observes unsafe behaviour, should report this to law enforcement agencies so that we can all enjoy our country's wonderful cultural and natural heritage in safety."

Issued by: The Presidency