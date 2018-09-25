Namibia: 'Jali' Becomes Swedish Champion ... Mixed Fortunes for Namibian Foreign Legion, 'Styles' On the Roll

Former African Stars and youth international McBride "Jali" Ndjavera, is certainly rekindling his flagging football career on foreign soil. The skillful midfielder has been crowned champion in only his debut season with Swedish 3rd tier campaigners IFK Amal.

Following a brief spell in Botswana via South Africa's 3rd tier division, the ABC Motsepe League - the attacking midfielder resurfaced in Europe where he appears to have finally found closure to his promising, yet unfulfilled football career.

Ndjavera played a pivotal role when Amal defeated title rivals IFK Kumla 3-2 to clinch the coveted league title with two matches to spare.

Despite joining his new team half way through the season - Ndjavera has played in nine games coming off the bench on his debut and went onto manufacture six starts whilst starting two on the bench.

"At the moment, I'm just focusing on improving on certain aspects of my game because the level of football this side of the universe is quite competitive and extremely tough and demanding. Nonetheless, so far, so good, I'm enjoying my football trying hard to get my career back on track, obviously with the ultimate aim to impress the national team's technical staff."

"It has always been my dream to represent my country should the opportunity arise but at the moment I will take it one game at a time and see what transpires afterwards," said the much traveled midfielder during an interview with New Era Sport.

In other news, former Tigers and Brave Warriors goal machine Benson "Styles" Shilongo, registered his name on the score sheet in as many matches for his new team, Alexandra outfit Smouha FC in the 3-1 triumph over Egyptian giants Ismaily in the highly competitive Egyptian Super League, last weekend.

Sandwiched between two defenders, the dreadlocked Namibian goal machine masterfully brought the ball down on his chest before beating the goalkeeper hands down with a left footed half volley.

Elsewhere, Namibian number one shot stopper Virgil Vries, was an unused substitute in Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 triumph over Amazulu, on Saturday.

Another Warrior campaigning in the stinking rich South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) former Black Africa utility fullback Denzil Haoseb played 69 minutes for his new side Highlands Park before making way for fellow countryman Pikes Shalulile in the Lions of the North's 1-0 defeat against Free State Stars.

Deon Hotto-Kavendjii, played the entire 90-minutes for his new team Bidvest Wits University but the Namibian hotshot was unable to prevent his team from going down 1-0 at home to the visiting Polokwane City.