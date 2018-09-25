Tanzania: Tanzanite Discovery Hits 51th Anniversary

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzanite Founder Foundation has announced commemoration of 51 years of discovery of tanzanite, a rare gemstone found in Manyara Region, Tanzania only.

Jumanne Ngoma, who discovered the gemstone 51 years, said yesterday that the commemoration was planned to be held yesterday, but it has been pushed back due to the funeral of victims of capsized MV Nyerere ferry in Ukara Island, Mwanza Region.

Mr Ngoma said he feels proud of being honoured and recognised as the discoverer of the precious gemstone by the first, fourth and fifth-phase governments.

He said the first recognition from the government was made in 1984 by President Julius Nyerere during May Day in Mbeya before being recognised 2015 by President Jakaya Kikwete during the Union Day.

In 2017, President John Magufuli also recognised his discovery.

The Tanzanite Founder Foundation executive director, Ms Asha Ngoma, said they have decided to mark the day to raise awareness and inform the world that tanzanite is found in Tanzania only.

"There have been tanzanite ceremonies around the world, but this has never taken place in Tanzania despite being the only place where it is mined," said Ms Ngoma, who is the daughter of the discoverer.

She said her father discovered the gem in 1967 at Mererani area in Simanjiro District before being tested at the government laboratory in Dodoma, whereby the then government geologist, Mr Ian MacCloud, confirmed it as Zoisite mineral.

She said since then, tanzanite has become one of the most expensive gemstones mined by both large and small scale miners. "It is now important to commemorate the Tanzanite Day in Tanzania to show the world that it is found here only and this is our heritage," she said.

She also commended the government move to construct a perimeter wall around the mine, saying it would help bring the country lots of money.