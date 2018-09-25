Namibia: China Only Interested in Developing Namibia - Ambassador Zhang

The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, has reiterated that the perception by social and other media that China is trying to capture the country by giving it low-interest loans and other developmental assistance is wrong and misleading.

He said China - just as it did before Namibia got liberated by supporting the then liberation movement Swapo - is in the country to give assistance to Namibia through the spirit of South-South Cooperation and that it wants Namibia to become an economically developed country.

The Chinese Ambassador was speaking on Friday at the Ambassador Scholarship prize-giving ceremony at the Chairman Mao Zedong High School in Otjomuise where more Namibian students received assistance from the Chinese Embassy through the scholarship fund meant to assist needy Namibian students from various schools across the country.

Zhang said they have no hidden agenda as they have been one of Namibia's traditional friends just like the Cubans to several African countries such as Namibia, Angola and South Africa.

China has rendered political, diplomatic and even military support for the liberation struggle.

"We're standing with you side by side to support you to become a sustainable and economically developed country," he stressed.

Zhang feels the Western media is trying everything within its power to tarnish China's excellent good relationship with several African countries with which it trades and has excellent relations.

He also referred to the just-ended Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) attended by many African heads of state, including Namibian President Hage Geingob, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zambian President Edgar Lungu and others, to strengthen existing relations.

Zhang said it is only China from the major countries in the world that is willing to help African brothers and sisters for sustainable, socio-economic development.

The Chinese Ambassador said the only agenda that they have is to support Namibia to build a community of a shared future between the two countries, which is clear-cut from their foreign policy, which guides them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shared similar sentiments.

"We want to see a strong united prosperous clean Namibia in the near future, with the support from China. Those who criticise this [as] state capture have their own agenda, not us. We will remain a reliable friend and partner," Zhang said.