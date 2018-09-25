Namibia: Eight Commit Suicide Over Weekend

The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) recorded eight cases of suicide this past week alone, including that of a 56-year-old man who hanged himself on a tree at a cemetery in Golgota, Katutura.

The man, identified as Richard Tsowaseb, was discovered by a person who was visiting the grave of a relative at the cemetery on Saturday around 07h00.

According to Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwmabi no suicide note was left behind.

In a similar incident, a 75-year-old male Austrian national with a permanent residence status in Namibia was found dead in his living room at Swakopmund. Shikwambi said it is suspected the unnamed man shot himself in the chest with a revolver, which was found next to him a by family nurse. Shikwambi said an investigation into the matter have been launched.

Two weeks ago, New Era reported that Namibia has the fourth highest suicide rate in Africa, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Between April and July this year, 131 people committed suicide countrywide. Clinical psychologist Dr Joab Mudzanapabwe confirmed to New Era that there is an increase in suicide incidences towards end of the year. Mudzanapabwe explained that a person would be asking themselves what they have done so far in a year.

"And that review process may ignite feelings of failure, that I did not do much. I could have done this," stated Mudzanapabwe, adding that some people make a lot of life changes during the year, which can be either positive or stressful while others are negatives.

He said if one loses a job it can be stressful and will be thinking how they are going to raise children and thinking of all other things including the change quality of life.

Mudzanapabwe advised people to look out for signs to see if the person is suicidal, this includes if there is change of behaviour. "The moment you notice that the behaviour of person has changed. If there is social withdrawal, you see the person was a socialiser but now they have withdrawn."

In addition, he said if the person starts to fail to do the things they used to do, like self-care, they are no longer interested in looking good. He said for ladies, they no longer go to the hair salon and show signs of personal neglect.

"Any changes in the normal repertoire of the behavior of the person. One should check to see whether there might be some telltale signs and there will be nothing wrong to engage the person.

Furthermore, among suicide cases reported by the police, a 22-year-old Jan Haimbondi ended his life by hanging himself on a tree allegedly after a misunderstanding with his girlfriend. The incident happened on Sunday at 04h00 at Mukwanabwa location at Ongwediva. Shikwambi said his next of kin have beeninformed and police investigation continues.

In a related matter, 28-year-old Jonas Nadipite Amunyela who was employed a as security guard at Otamanzi Security Company allegedly shot himself with a service firearm.

The incident happened on Sunday morning around 07h00 at Okangwena informal settlement at Ondangwa.

The lifeless body of Amunyela, who is from Engela village in Ohangwena region, was found outside a corrugated zinc shelter, where he was renting. Shikwambi said no suicide note was found and his next of kin have already been informed