Tanzania: Magufuli to Inaugurate Tazara Flyover On Thursday

Dar es Salaam — President John Mafuguli will inaugurate the Tazara Flyover on Thursday, September 27, being 12 days since the overpass was opened for use.

Speaking to bankers and real estate agents on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, said all was set for the official inauguration of the $45 million (about Sh100 billion) facility.

"We call on Dar es Salaam residents to be at the Tazara junction as early as 8:00 AM so they can witness the launch of the historic infrastructure project in Tanzania's history," he said.

Last month Prime Minister Kassimu Majaliwa visited the site where he said the current government's plans was to construct seven other flyovers in the city, reiterating the government's commitment in addressing traffic congestion, including through the use of rapid transit buses.

The number includes the Ubungo interchange which is being built as part of the World Bank's IDA $225 million (about Sh500 billion) loan for the Dar es Salaam Urban Transport Improvement Project.

"The construction of Tazara flyover has considered the need for Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) project to Gongo la Mboto from the City Center. In this case, the contractor has left enough space that will be used for Dart project that will kick off soon," he added.

Construction of the Tazara Flyover started in October 2016, completely funded by the Government of Japan through its Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).