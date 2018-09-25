25 September 2018

Tanzania Ferry Tragedy - Death Toll in MV Nyerere Accident Reaches 227

By Elesia Haule News@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The number of bodies, recovered from the Lake Victoria MV Nyerere Ferry tragedy has reached 227 after one more body was found on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The body of one more victim was recovered from the water on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the process of recovering the capsized ferry was progressing well, raising hopes that it would soon be brought ashore.

"The process to recover the capsized ferry is progressing well and we are hopeful that soon, the task will be done," the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Isack Kamwelwe said at Ukara on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

MV Nyerere Ferry, that was travelling between the Ukara and Bugolora Islets, capsized last Thursday at 01.48 PM about 50 metres from the berth as it was about to dock.

