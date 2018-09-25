Tanzania: Capsized MV Nyerere Ferry Now Turned On the Side - Rescue Team

Photo: The Citizen

Rfforts are ongoing after a ferry tragedy in Lake Victoria, in which 227 people have now been confirmed dead. Marine experts are now struggling to recover the ferry that sank.

Ukara — At last! There is a ray of hope that the MV Nyerere ferry which overturned on September 20 in Lake Victoria with over 220 people on board, could now be recovered in a week.

The rescue team has finally turned the vessel from the upside-down position that it assumed when it toppled over about 50 metres away from the dock at Ukara Island in Ukerewe District.

It now lies on the side (in horizontal position) as marine experts from the Mwanza-based Songoro Marines company, in collaboration with Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) soldiers, strive to make the 25-ton vessel turn back to the upright position. Other departments such as the Prison have joined forces with the rescue team.

Since Monday September 25, the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Venance Mabeyo has been overseeing the rescue process and recovery of the ferry which has the capacity of carrying 100 passengers.

Mr Mabeyo said that it would take a week to recover the vessel as it had been announced earlier by the government.

However, Works, Transport and Communication Minister Isaack Kamwelwe said the recovery process would take less days than it had been anticipated earlier. This has also been confirmed by a rescue expert from m from Songoro Marines Company, Mr Major Sogoro.