25 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girlfriend

A 32-year-old man was arrested for the alleged rape and assault of his 26-year-old girlfriend at Oshoopala in Uukwiyu Uushona Constituency on Saturday.

The suspect faces a charge of rape, assault and assault through threatening.

According to the Police Acting Public Relations Officer, Inspector Petrus Iimbil, the suspect allegedly beat, punched and kicked the victim and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The suspect allegedly beat the victim on her way home from the Ondekemba location.

When the victim got home, the suspect allegedly took out a panga and a knife and threatened to kill her.

The victim allegedly went into the room and the suspect followed her and forced himself on her.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday night after strangling her new born baby with a white cloth at Omaalala location.

The woman, who is an Angolan national, gave birth to twins at the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital this month, however, one baby died at birth.

The suspect was released and 10 days later took the baby into the bush and strangled it. The body of the baby was discovered a passerby.

