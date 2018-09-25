25 September 2018

Namibia: Cattle Country Passes the Test After Cycling Bonanza

Xain Quaz Lodge hosted the final race of this year's Hollard Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon, with roughly 150 riders lined up to take on the Gobabis MTB Challenge.

This year's route offered more than its fair share of obstacles for the Namibian elite to overcome, with single tracks and climbs, to the soft red Gobabis sands on their way to the finishing line.

The route itself was not the only thing to consider on the day, as the brisk morning air almost instantly gave way for the scorching Namibian sun, registering a blistering 34 degrees as the riders made their way through the shade-less Gobabis bush.

At the 18km mark, Alex Miller rounded a corner, seeming unfazed by the conditions faced, followed closely by Drikus Coetzee, Clinton Hilfiker and Xavier Papo pushing hard for the overtake.

It was not to be, as Alex dominated the Elite men category with an iron resolve, setting a time of 2:17:01, a full ten minutes ahead of his nearest rival Drikus Coetzee (2:28:43) in second, and Xavier Papo (2:34:54) in third. Justin Vosloo put up a fierce fight and crossed the line finish line in 4th place mere milliseconds behind Xavier with a time of 2:34:55.

In the Elite woman's category, Irene Steyn took podium with a time of 3:05:31 barely missing the sub three hour mark. She was followed by Lelani Swart (3:13:44) and Janine de Klerk (3:29:28) coming in second and third, respectively, proving once again that no matter the circumstances or challenges, both male and female Namibian MTB athletes will never back down, or slow down as a matter of fact, no matter how challenging the route that lies ahead.

This marks the end of the 2018 Hollard Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon series, which has over the last couple of months delivered its fair share of upsets, comebacks and epic last-minute sprints.

"We've seen the best of the best compete on the best routes Namibia has to offer, and dominate, no matter the odds. MTB has grown and will continue to grow with the undying support given by everyone involved," reads a statement from the organisers.

Event organisers extended their gratitude towards Hollard, Food Lovers Market, Vista Branding, NBL, Bike Zone Gobabis, Cymot, Spar, Pupkewitz Megatech, Aspen Pharmacare, Omaheke Megasave, Panamor Gel, Tongaat Hulett, Squirt Lube and Bar-One, for making this particular race successful.

For the final results or more information regarding up and coming events on the MTB calendar, please visit Raceday.events today.

