Namibia: Abattoirs Can't Compete With Livestock Exports

Latest Meat Board statistics reveal that both beef and sheep export abattoirs are still not competitive with livestock exports.

In total, 73,000 cattle in Namibia were slaughtered compared to 78,000 in the corresponding period of 2017. However, weaner exports to South Africa decreased from 219,000 in 2017 to 210,000 exports in 2018. The average beef cattle price for the year is N$39.98 kg compared to the average beef carcass prices of N$35.30 kg for the corresponding period in 2017. Cattle auction prices are still solid at an average of N$31.71 kg versus an average of N$ 25.19 kg for the corresponding period in 2017. B-grade beef prices should currently be at an average N$50.83 kg to compete with weaner calf prices. 148,000 sheep were slaughtered at export abattoirs in 2018 against 195,000 during the corresponding period of 2017.

However, 198,000 sheep were slaughtered in Namibia versus 239,000 during the corresponding period of 2017. Altogether 302,000 sheep, mostly "too small and too lean" were exported to South Africa due to the drought in the south of Namibia. Sheep prices have increased marginally from an average of N$42.38 kg to date with an average of N$40.07 kg in 2017. Goat prices, on the other hand, have declined to N$859 per head compared to the corresponding period of N$938 per head in 2017.

