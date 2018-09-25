Namibia, Canada Seek Mutual Commercial Ties

President Hage Geingob and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during their meeting on Friday in Ottawa, reaffirmed commitment to grow the two nations' bilateral commercial relationship and stressed the importance of achieving economic growth that benefits both parties.

President Geingob, who is in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, made a stopover in Canada where he held fruitful talks with Trudeau.

Geingob expressed gratitude for Canada's active support during the period leading to Namibia's independence in 1990.

"The leaders discussed shared priorities including the promotion of women's empowerment and the imperative of taking action against climate change," a statement by Trudeau's office says.

"The Prime Minister acknowledged Namibia's leadership in placing women, peace and security on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

"The two countries worked very closely as members of the Security Council at the time, including in taking forward a complementary, Canadian-led initiative on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict," his office said.

Canada has for years actively operated in Namibia's extractive industry, focusing particularly on uranium mining.

The two leaders applauded the social responsibility demonstrated by Canadian companies in Africa and agreed on the importance of companies investing in the communities in which they operate.

Both leaders indicated that they look forward to further strengthening the Canada-Namibia bilateral relationship.

Geingob, who is the chairperson of the Southern African Developmnt Community, lauded the efforts by Trudeau to re-engage Africa.

"Moreover, the President informed [PM Trudeau] that the two countries had common values as democracies, and shared a history of cooperation with roots in Canada's support for the independence of Namibia," Geingob's spokesperson Dr Alfredo Hengari said.

"In the second phase of Namibia's struggle for economic emancipation, President Geingob praised Canadian companies present in Namibia for their exemplary investments and practices."

Geingob also expressed gratitude for Canada's assistance in training members of the Namibian Police Force.

"The President informed [PM Trudeau] that Namibia would welcome more Canadian support to deal with crime, to which Prime Minister Trudeau agreed and further modalities for deeper cooperation would be explored," Hengari said.

"Prime Minister Trudeau praised the voice of President Geingob on matters of peace and security, gender equality, climate change and inclusive growth. In addition to being hosted for a working lunch by the Honorable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, President Geingob led a business roundtable attended by key Canadian businesses, university leaders and development financing institutions."

"President Geingob informed the roundtable that Namibia had a conducive business environment and new investments were needed for employment creation and inclusive growth. President Geingob concluded his visit with a solemn ceremony at the Peacekeeping Monument," Hengari concluded.