Namibia: Absentee MPs Derail Swapo Caucus Meeting On Land

Swapo Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa yesterday cancelled at last minute Swapo caucus meeting on the upcoming land conference due to unavailability of some party leaders.

Swapo was set to hold a caucus meeting in Windhoek, ahead of next week Second National Land Conference to enable it to reach some consensus as to articulate the party's stand.

The meeting was to be attented by Swapo party members of both the National Assembly, National Council and Governors.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Shaningwa said the meeting did not take place due to the unavailability of the members of the National Council whom she said were engaged in the National Council.

In a memo last week, Shaningwa said, "You are hereby informed that the Political Bureau at its Ordinary Meeting of 17 September 2018 decided that all Swapo parliamentarians and governors who will attend the Land Conference must have a united stand going to the conference. Regional governors will be briefed upon arrival to the conference."

However, this did not go well with the general public, with some critics saying that the party will instill ideas in leaders and thus there will be need to hold the National Land Conference.