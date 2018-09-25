Tanzania: Industrial Study Funding Needs Renewed Emphasis

Numerical data compiled by the Tanzania Industrial Research Organisation (Tirdo) in 2016 showed that Tanzania trailed Kenya and Uganda in financing industrial research and development.

To put that in perspective, while the Kenyan government allocated a budget of $14.3 million to the Kenya Industrial Research Institute (Kiri) and the Ugandan government set aside $3.74 million for the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (Uiri), Tanzania's government allocated a relatively measly $1.05 million to Tirdo.

This is a double-whammy for Tanzania - a twofold blow.

One: Tanzania is the second biggest economy in the six-nation East African Community (EAC), beaten in that only by Kenya. And, two: the country is striving to attain a semi-industrialised, middle-income status on the back of five-year and other strategic socioeconomic development plans.

Taking these two factors into account, Tanzania should have no business playing second fiddle to the likes of Uganda in the industrial research and development stakes. This is especially the case at a time when President John Magufuli's government has embarked upon an industrialisation drive as an agenda for attaining Vision 2025.

Could it be that the government is underfunding industrial research and development out of sheer ignorance of its pivotal role in all-inclusive socioeconomic development? Or could it be that there is a lack of political will, or, perhaps, lack of the requisite resources, human and material, for industrial research and development?

We nonetheless earnestly call on the government and its related institutions to urgently revisit the subject matter. This is with a view to ironing out any kinks in the way of functional industrial research and development.

We should also explore ways and means of cooperating with the other EAC countries in harmonizing industrial research and development for accelerated meaningful and sustainable regional integration.

SPEED UP GAS PRICING TALKS

Several companies want to establish fertiliser plants in Tanzania, but an agreement on natural gas price is a hurdle. Negotiations between the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and fertiliser manufacturers are dragging on.

Two years have elapsed since three conglomerates expressed interest in setting up fertiliser plants, but little headway has been made regarding gas pricing.

The sluggish negotiation is cause for concern, and does not bode well for Tanzania's industrialisation drive.

The petroleum development assistant commissioner in the Energy ministry, Ms Joyce Kisamo, disclosed that in 2016 the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) proposed an indicative price of $2.60 per unit of natural gas for factories producing fertiliser.

Surprisingly, the companies have yet to start investing because of the price impasse. Companies,which plan to commit billions of dollars in fertiliser plants include Helm AG (Germany), Capital DW Fertiliser Company (Egypt) and Ferrostal Industries Project GmbH (Germany).

It is imperative that we speed up the negotiations, as delays in facilitating industrial activities will be a mockery of the much-touted industrialisation agenda. Indeed, both parties have to benefit, but the sluggishness in making decisions is worrying.

The domino effect these industries would have is enormous.