Tanzania: Government - Transport Services in Lake Victoria's Ukara Islet to Resume Wednesday

Ukara — Transport services between Ukara and Bugorola islets in Ukerewe District are expected to resume on Wednesday September 26 following the government's decision to use its MV Temesa.

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Mr Isaac Kamwelwe said the decision was taken as an emergency measure following the capsizing of MV Nyerere in the Lake Victoria last Thursday.

"We are working hard to normalize the situation here and already the technicians are inspecting the MV Temesa before bringing it to Ukara to provide transport services starting Wednesday," he said on Tuesday.

MV Temesa which has a capacity of 120 passengers will remain there until a new vessel was ready, he said.

President John Magufuli ordered issuance of a tender for the new ship which can carry 50 tonnes.

Since the ferry accident occurred last week, Ukara and Bugorola residents are relying on the privately owned MV Nyehunge which is also being used to carry people and equipment for rescue operation.

Until Tuesday morning the death toll in the fatal accident had reached 226 after body was recovered from the water.