25 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government - Transport Services in Lake Victoria's Ukara Islet to Resume Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Saramba

Ukara — Transport services between Ukara and Bugorola islets in Ukerewe District are expected to resume on Wednesday September 26 following the government's decision to use its MV Temesa.

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Mr Isaac Kamwelwe said the decision was taken as an emergency measure following the capsizing of MV Nyerere in the Lake Victoria last Thursday.

"We are working hard to normalize the situation here and already the technicians are inspecting the MV Temesa before bringing it to Ukara to provide transport services starting Wednesday," he said on Tuesday.

MV Temesa which has a capacity of 120 passengers will remain there until a new vessel was ready, he said.

President John Magufuli ordered issuance of a tender for the new ship which can carry 50 tonnes.

Since the ferry accident occurred last week, Ukara and Bugorola residents are relying on the privately owned MV Nyehunge which is also being used to carry people and equipment for rescue operation.

Until Tuesday morning the death toll in the fatal accident had reached 226 after body was recovered from the water.

Tanzania

'More Bodies Trapped Inside Capsized Ferry'

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said yesterday more bodies could be trapped inside the ferry that capsized in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.