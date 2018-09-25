South Africa: Ramaphosa Eyes Solution to Land Question, Hints At Election Before May

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he can already see a solution "on the horizon" to the controversial land question. He has also disclosed that he will call the next general elections before May next year and expressed confidence that the ANC will win them "quite easily".

Addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Monday, Ramaphosa who is here mainly to attend the opening of the annual United Nations General Assembly debate on Tuesday, said the ANC was starting to regain its support.

"The ANC is getting back its mojo and strength... . the mojo is coming back," when asked how the ANC stood after all its problems under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, including the State Capture corruption scandal.

The ANC was starting to regain its support because of the moves his administration was taking to clean up captured state-owned enterprises and government departments and to provide greater policy certainty. Those found responsible for corruption would "face the full might of the law".

"The judiciary will be very busy over the next few months," he promised.

Ramaphosa was...