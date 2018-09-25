Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Normalise Situation After Ferry Disaster

Dar es Salaam — The government has taken several measures to bring the lives of Ukara and Ukerewe residents in Mwanza Region back to normal. This is after last week's ferry accident killed scores of people.

The MV Nyerere ferry, travelling between Ukerewe Island and Ukara islet capsized at 1.48pm on Thursday about 50 metres from the berth as it was about to dock, killing 226 people.

Speaking at Ukara yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government has started to take steps to bring the lives of the residents in the area back to normal after the disaster.

He said President John Magufuli has directed the ministry of Works, Transport and Communications to hasten the process of engaging a contractor to build a new ferry of double the carrying capacity of the capsized one.

Calling on the minister (Mr Isack Kamwelwe) to fast-track the tendering process to get a contractor to build the ferry, the prime minister said "the job should be completed within the shortest possible period in order to simplify transport in this area".

While the capsized MV Nyerere had the capacity for 100 passengers and 25 tonnes of cargo, the proposed new vessel would have the capacity for a little over 200 passengers, and around 50 tonnes of cargo.

Mr Majaliwaalso instructed members of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) to immediately take charge of the task of turning the capsized vessel the right side up to find out if there are bodies which are still trapped in it. Efforts should then be taken to have them identified and be given a decent burial.

In the event, TPDF officials are working with marine experts from Songoro Marines Company to ensure that the ferry is up-righted soonest. By 5pm yesterday, there were signs that the task would be completed soon as the capsized ferry had been moved closer to the shore.

Commenting on condolences, Mr Majaliwa said all the money donated by sympathizers and well-wishers would be spent on consoling families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, "and not otherwise".

Mr Majaliwa's emphasis on how the donations will be spent may have been particularly informed from what happened in 2016 when donations made for victims and survivors of the Kagera Region earthquake were spent on rehabilitation infrastructure, a development that prompted a public uproar.

That forced the government to issue a statement through the Prime Minister's Office, saying the earthquake left a huge burden of infrastructure rehabilitation in Kagera that required a total of Sh104.9 billion. Hence the need to appropriate the condolence donations for infrastructure rehabilitation... In 2017, the handling of condolence cash in the horrific bus accident which claimed the lives of 32 Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary School pupils and two of their teachers and the driver in Arusha Region was also highly politicized, with differing standpoints from the regional authorities, opposition politicians and the bereaved families.

Briefing residents via live broadcast yesterday, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Kamwelwe, stated that the government had received a total of Sh397 million from various individuals, institutions and companies in condolences to families and relatives who lost their loved ones in the MV Nyerere tragedy.

The moneys were received in cash and deposited in account number: 3111005726 at the Kenyatta Branch of the NMB Bank, as well as via TIGOPESA Number: 0677030000 registered in the name of 'RAS Mwanza.'

The minister also revealed that President Magufuli had directed the officials to ensure that each of the 41 persons who were rescued alive from the accident is given Sh1 million, while each of the families that lost a member/relative in the accident should be given Sh1 million in addition to the Sh500,000 that was handed out during the burial of their loved ones.