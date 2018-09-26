EX-CABINET Minister Saviour Kasukuwere's arrest was only possible after Zimbabwean police had engaged Interpol, a Harare Magistrate's Court was told Tuesday.

He is up on counts of criminal abuse of duty charges relating to his alleged violation of tender procedures through parcelling out acres of State land to former First lady Grace Mugabe's elder sister when he was still Local Government Minister.

Kasukuwere was on Monday detained by police who brought him to court Tuesday where Harare magistrate Hosiah Mujaya later freed him on $3 000 bail, coupled with some strict conditions.

However, during his bail hearing, it emerged that the ex-Zanu PF political commissar was holed up in South Africa after hearing of his intended arrest.

He only flew back home after Zimbabwean police had sought the services of Interpol for his return.

"Saviour Kasukuwere was on the run. We failed to locate him and as State, we had to engage the Interpol for him to return home and face the charges levelled against him," CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit's Joseph Mutipforo told court while opposing bail.

"If an international warrant of arrest had not been issued, the accused could have managed to hide. So, he was cornered. The warrant of apprehension was issued against the accused on August the 3rd, 2018."

Mutipforo is also investigating officer in the matter.

Kasukuwere returned home and surrendered himself to local police to trigger his prosecution.

Incidentally, the once powerful government official returned back into the country first time in May this year after he had fled the country November last year when the military toppled then President Robert Mugabe from office.

Despite fears of his persecution, the former Mount Darwin legislator was spared any abuses, except being charged for the miscellaneous offence of skipping the country's border when he felt his life was in danger.

A close ally to the former First Lady, Kasukuwere sneaked out to South Africa and has just made another brave return home to face the music.