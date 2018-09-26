Nigeria: Borno Governor Dissolves Cabinet

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

The dissolution is the first since his re-election in May 2015 and the second in the life of his seven years administration.

Announcing the decision, the secretary to the Borno State Government, Usman Shuwa, said the dissolution was in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution which empowers the governor to do so.

He said the governor wishes all the former commissioners the very best in their future endeavours.

"His Excellency, the Executive of Borno State, Hon. Kashim Shettima has in accordance with the powers conferred on him by sect,192 sub-section 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, has hereby dissolved the state executive council," he said.

"Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa who announced this in a statement said all Honourable Commissioners are required to handover affairs of their ministries to the respective permanent secretaries on or before Friday, the 28th of September, 2018.

"The SSG conveyed the profound appreciation of Governor Kashim Shettima to the outgoing Commissioners for their services and contributions to the unprecedented developmental progresses recorded by the administration. He said the Governor wishes all the former Commissioners the very best in their future endeavors. He also conveyed government's appreciation to all those who supported the Commissioners in the discharge of their duties."

The SSG said a new state executive council will be constituted in due course.