25 September 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Traffic Accident Mars Election Campaign in Chimoio

Chimoio — The official campaign for Mozambique's municipal elections, scheduled for 10 October, began at midnight on Monday.

The only serious incident reported so far was a hit and run traffic accident in Chimoio, capital of the central province of Manica, at about 02.00 on Tuesday morning, in which two people lost their lives and nine others were injured.

A group of members and supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party were flyposting election propaganda in Ngungunhana square, in the city's Centro Hipico neighbourhood, when a vehicle left the road and ploughed into them.

Local Frelimo official Paulo Maganzo, who witnessed the incident, told AIM the vehicle "was travelling at high speed, and it hit the group of our supporters. Two people died on the spot, and nine others were injured and taken to Chimoio Provincial Hospital. The driver left the vehicle and fled from the scene."

The two people who died were an elderly woman, and the director of a Chimoio primary school. "They both died instantly", said Maganzo.

Apart from this tragedy, the police in Chimoio believes that the campaign took off peacefully. Brigades from the three man parties - Frelimo, the former rebel movement Renamo, and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) - fanned out across the city, flyposting their propaganda on the main streets, seeking to be the first to grab strategic sites for their posters before their opponents did.

