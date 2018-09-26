Mozambique Regaining Trust of Partners - Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has claimed that the country is regaining the trust of its international partners because it is complying with the rules of transparency agreed with them, reports Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Nyusi was speaking on Sunday in New York, to the Mozambican community resident in the United States and Canada.

He told the audience that, with the return of trust, American investment in Mozambique is now increasing, thus favouring projects that stimulate the economy.

He described relations between Mozambique and the United States as "very good", and urged all Mozambicans living in the US to project a good image of the country. It was the task of all Mozambicans living abroad, he added, to "market" the country, and sell its potential, deconstructing the image promoted by disinformation on social media.

Explaining the current stage in talks aimed at restoring a definitive peace to Mozambique, Nyusi said that every step in the talks has required mutual trust.

"We must not start out with distrust", he said. "I trusted in Dhlakama (the late leader of the former rebel movement Renamo), and that's why we achieved consensus. Democracy is not built with guns. The decentralisation project we approved, and which is now under way, is intended to reduce the space for distrust. We should be hopeful".

In a message addressed to the President, the Mozambican community in the US and Canada thanked the government for sending a civil identification brigade to the US, in order to make it easier for citizens living here to obtain Mozambican identity documents.

"Today we, and our children, can enjoy the right to have an identity card", declared the community's representative, Olavo Langa.

But the community also raised concerns about continuing red tape in Mozambican public and private institutions, which limits the enjoyment of some rights, the lack of opportunities for young people to participate in development activities, access to land, the scourge of child marriages, and the use of social media to degrade the image of Mozambique abroad.

Nyusi is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, and on Monday he met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with whom he stressed the importance of dialogue as the main source of relations between countries.