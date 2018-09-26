The high demand for tickets of lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki' has forced theaters to triple the screenings.

The demand has also seen the film added to other theaters in Kisumu and Mombasa.

Initially it was only to be screened once a day at Prestige Cinema, but IMAX has come on board and will also be screening the Wanuri Kahiu feature.

'Rafiki,' is an acclaimed film portraying a lesbian romance.

A judge on Friday temporarily lifted a ban on the film, making it eligible to be entered for a Foreign Language Oscar.

The screenings have turned out to be colourful as the movie is and it has not stopped young Kenyans from turning out in colours that support the LGBTQ.

Apart from what they are wearing, on Monday someone very thoughtful also donated a cake to commemorate the occasion.

Kenyan rights activists are fighting to decriminalize gay sex.