New York, Usa — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the UN Security Council and other stakeholders in peacekeeping operations to provide predictable resources that would ensure excellent performance of UN troops.

The President, who spoke on the side-lines of the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, reiterated Kenya's endorsement of the Declaration of Shared Commitments and reaffirmed Kenya's undertaking to continue its participation in peacekeeping operations.

"I urge the UN Security Council and other stakeholders to play their part by providing predictable and sustainable funding, enablers and force multipliers to enable the force to enhance its performance," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State pointed out that template-based mandates that are not situation specific put peacekeepers in awkward positions, especially when they have to deal with complex and evolving threats.

"Peacekeepers today face a myriad of challenges that undermine their ability to deliver on their mandate. This calls for a decisive intervention to make peacekeeping responsive and fit for purpose," the President said

President Kenyatta commended the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for launching Action for Peacekeeping Initiative which he said is timely in ensuring that troops deliver on their mandate.

Action for Peacekeeping aims at bridging the gap caused by lack of adequate resources in three ways: by refocusing peacekeeping with more realistic expectations; by making missions stronger and safer; and by mobilizing greater political support for solutions and for well equipped, well trained forces.

" I am happy to note that this initiative commits to provide clear prioritised and achievable mandates matched by appropriate resources," the President said.

The Head of State further noted that partnerships in peacekeeping operations are crucial in bringing positive results citing the Somalia case where the UN and the African Union have been able to secure the nation through AMISOM.

On his part, the UN Secretary General said partnerships with regional and sub regional organizations are instrumental in achieving political and operational objectives and called for support of operations, including through predictable, adequate and sustainable financing, which is key to the success of peacekeeping missions.

"I thank you all for your support to United Nations peacekeeping activities as contributors of troops, police and funding; as managers of peacekeeping mandates; and as Governments hosting peacekeeping missions," Secretary General Antonio Guteress said.

"All of us in the peacekeeping community have an important part to play. The Declaration provides a clear agenda for us to achieve that together. We must now translate our commitments into action and I ask you all to join me in this task," he added.

Guteress thanked all countries which have over the years participated in peacekeeping missions, saying seventy years after the first United Nations peacekeepers were deployed, there is need for stakeholders to work together to make peacekeeping missions fit for the future.