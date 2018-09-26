Kenya: City MCAs Defy Court Order On Elachi, Elect Acting Speaker

Ngara MCA Chege Mwaura was on Tuesday elected the acting Nairobi County Assembly Speaker to replace Ms Beatrice Elachi who was impeached on September 6.

Mr Mwaura garnered 84 votes, which was the number of members present in the Assembly, after his competitors withdrew from the race.

"Having garnered 84 votes, being the number of those present here today, I declare Chege Mwaura the duly elected acting Speaker with immediate effect," said Deputy Speaker John Kamangu.

DROPPED OUT

Others in the race were nominated MCAs Mary Arivisa, proposed by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, and Mary Njambi, proposed by Kariokor MCA Millicent Mugadi.

Ms Njambi dropped out of the race and supported Mr Mwaura.

However, there was drama during the vote as Ms Arivisa, who was not in the House when she was proposed as a contender, came suddenly into the chambers screaming and asking why she was proposed against her wish.

It took the quick intervention of the orderlies to whisk her away as she made for the Speaker's chair.

Mr Mwaura immediately assumed his role promising to usher in a new kind of leadership that will be open and respectful to the needs of members.//